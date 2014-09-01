Gothic.net News Horror Gothic Lifestyle Fiction Movies Books and Literature Dark TV VIP Horror Professionals Professional Writing Tips Links Gothic Forum

Books

BLT Black Leather Times Zine Book and Tshirts

Old skool goths probably remember the little BLT humor zines from conventions. Each issue had hilarious, witty, and sarcastic…

California Deathrock Art Book

Blue Blood has published California Deathrock, a gorgeous hardcover book of portraiture by Amelia G and Forrest Black. Both…

Alice en Bataille

We like gothic and we like literary, so Heavy Red’s Alice en Bataille couture Halloween costume really hits the…

Game of Thrones: The Winds of Winter – Drinking Game Edition!

Game of Thrones: The Winds of Winter – Drinking Game Edition!
 I know what you’re thinking. “Gosh Halden! You’ve been writing about Game of Thrones as a job for two years and you have a large tattoo referencing the show on your leg. At this point, it’s not only a large part of your livelihood, but also your identity, isn’t it?…

The Guest: Trailer and Thoughts

The Guest: Trailer and Thoughts
 The Guest is a movie that has been out for a while, but I sadly have not found the time to go out and see it yet. To be perfectly honest, the trailer didn’t leave me feeling particularly excited about the film and it’s only been recently that I feel…

 Old skool goths probably remember the little BLT humor zines from conventions. Each issue had hilarious, witty, and sarcastic writing and really cool artwork. Content ranged from goth-industrial club reviews to quizzes on how to tell if you are dating a vampire (spoiler: you are not dating a vampire.) My…

Kudoku

Kudoku
 Carnivore Studio is developing Kodoku for the Playstation 4 and Playstation Vita: a horror and exploration game which is a mish-mash of Lovecraftian elements and Japanese folklore. The teaser video is unsettling, weird, because the animation depicts all kinds of disturbing images where man and beast are combined. Mostly, the…

Dark Humor Zine BLT Kickstarter Closing Soon

Dark Humor Zine BLT Kickstarter Closing Soon
 Edgy punk and underground humor zine Black Leather Times is compiling all their many issues into one huge compendium, with help from crowdfunding leader Kickstarter and we’re looking forward to getting our hands on the project. One of my favorite issues is all about cannibalism and includes detailed ‘How To’…

Horror

Edgy punk and underground humor zine Black Leather Times is compiling all their many issues into one huge compendium, with help from crowdfunding leader Kickstarter and we’re looking forward to… more»

Hellbound Heart and Scarlet Gospels

Hellbound Heart and Scarlet Gospels

Attention Clive Barker fans: St. Martin’s Press have announced a release date for the novel that will end the Hellraiser mythology; The Scarlet Gospels is due May of 2015! This… more»

The Pyramid

Dracula Untold

Tusk Official Trailer

Tim Burton Big Eyes First Look

Lifestyle

RazorCandi Dress Like a Freak Meme Banned from Facebook

RazorCandi Dress Like a Freak Meme Banned from Facebook

Beautiful goth and horror icon RazorCandi used to have a Facebook page with almost 150,000 followers, but Facebook unpublished the page. Supposedly this happens because there are too many complaints,… more»

Goth Fashion Icon and Horror Fan RazorCandi Reddit Ask Me Anything

razorcandi-reddit-2 - by in Lifestyle

One of the most popular features we ever did on this site was Ed Grabianowski’s Exclusive Interview: Goth Fashion Icon and Horror Fan RazorCandi. Tonight, you can all be Ed… more»

BLT Colorful Bleach Process Punk Shirts for Migraine Sufferers

Seven Scary Gothic Games to Keep You Up at Night

