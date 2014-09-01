RazorCandi Dress Like a Freak Meme Banned from Facebook
Beautiful goth and horror icon RazorCandi used to have a Facebook page with almost 150,000 followers,
Goth Fashion Icon and Horror Fan RazorCandi Reddit Ask Me Anything
One of the most popular features we ever did on this site was Ed Grabianowski's Exclusive
Game of Thrones: The Winds of Winter – Drinking Game Edition!
I know what you're thinking. "Gosh Halden! You've been writing about Game of Thrones as a
Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards (Ss if we don’t know one isn’t!)
Whenever they show flashbacks to previous seasons during the teaser, I get nervous. We're at the
Game of Thrones: No One But Arya
HBO's Game of Thrones asks us a question this week. What happens to someone who's assassination
BLT Black Leather Times Zine Book and Tshirts
Old skool goths probably remember the little BLT humor zines from conventions. Each issue had hilarious, witty, and sarcastic
California Deathrock Art Book
Blue Blood has published California Deathrock, a gorgeous hardcover book of portraiture by Amelia G and Forrest Black. Both
Alice en Bataille
We like gothic and we like literary, so Heavy Red's Alice en Bataille couture Halloween costume really hits the
The Guest: Trailer and Thoughts
The Guest is a movie that has been out for a while, but I sadly have not found the time to go out and see it yet. To be perfectly honest, the trailer didn’t leave me feeling particularly excited about the film and it’s only been recently that I feel…
Kudoku
Carnivore Studio is developing Kodoku for the Playstation 4 and Playstation Vita: a horror and exploration game which is a mish-mash of Lovecraftian elements and Japanese folklore. The teaser video is unsettling, weird, because the animation depicts all kinds of disturbing images where man and beast are combined. Mostly, the…
Dark Humor Zine BLT Kickstarter Closing Soon
Edgy punk and underground humor zine Black Leather Times is compiling all their many issues into one huge compendium, with help from crowdfunding leader Kickstarter and we’re looking forward to getting our hands on the project. One of my favorite issues is all about cannibalism and includes detailed ‘How To’…
Hellbound Heart and Scarlet Gospels
Attention Clive Barker fans: St. Martin’s Press have announced a release date for the novel that will end the Hellraiser mythology; The Scarlet Gospels is due May of 2015! This… more»No Comment / Read More »
