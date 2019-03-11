KillStar Cat Lady Apparel

Gothic.net News Horror Gothic Lifestyle Fiction Movies Books and Literature Dark TV VIP Horror Professionals Professional Writing Tips Links Gothic Forum

Monday, March 11th, 2019

KillStar has a fun new series of lace-up tunics with cat themes. I love that they have sizes ranging from XS all the way through 4XL. The whole collection is made of black soft jersey, which is a sort of T-shirt material. The long tunic style can be worn with jeans or leggings or stockings for the more daring. Or just lounge around the house in it. The lace up back and low neckline combine to allow you to adjust how fitted you’d like to wear it and how much cleavage you’d like to show. Keep your feline’s tastes in mind.

