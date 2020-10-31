A Clashing Duality – Halloween Makeup Tutorial

This idea by Kimberley Roya brings together fire and ice, and she does this combination in tandem with a skull theme that is divided down the middle, dedicating half of her face to ice, and the other half to fire.

On the ice half, you get snowflakes, white and grey tones to show a cool and frosty feel, and a subtle little detail that further increases the cold look: her eyelashes are white, hinting at them possibly getting frozen solid from the chilliness of that side.

On the fire half, you get flames above the eye, a pink hue over the face that gives an excellent impression of warmth, and black eyelashes matched by black teeth to show they’ve been scorched by the flames that are constantly burning.

Overall, both areas of the face have similarity in the elements they use in order to attain symmetry, which brings the look together without you needing to focus exclusively on one side of this Halloween look, and it lets them both coexist in a clever and captivating way.

Hi loves! Back with another Halloween tutorial, still have 2 more coming. I hope you guys enjoy and if you recreate PLEASE send it to me! I love you!! Please Subscribe to get notified of new makeup tutorials! XO

http://www.YouTube.com/kimberleyroya ::::INFO:::::

Instagram: @KimberleyRoya – https://www.instagram.com/kimberleyroya/

Twitter: @KimberleyRoya – https://twitter.com/KimberleyRoya

Related Posts: