A Pop-Up Studio in Las Vegas Lights Self-Made Style Like Couture, 150 Portraits of The Alt Side

The Alt Side: portraits of alternative style is a 172-page hardcover, and the detail worth starting with is the setup. For three years, Amelia G and Forrest Black ran a pop-up portrait studio at adult industry shows in Las Vegas and lit every subject the way a fashion editorial is lit. Nobody was styled for the camera. Subjects wore their own clothes and their own looks, including goth, punk, cosplay, tattoo culture, neon hair and body modification.

That is the argument of the book, and it is a good one. Editorial lighting is usually reserved for clothes that a designer made and a stylist chose. Here it falls on looks the wearer assembled alone, over years, with no one signing off. There is no wardrobe rack behind these portraits. What the lens records is authorship, and you can tell the difference between a look that was built and a look that was bought for the weekend.

Gothic.net readers will know the two behind the lens. Amelia G is an award-winning writer and photographer with thousands of pop-culture articles behind her, and Forrest Black is a graphic designer and photographer whose work has run in many of the subculture’s magazines and on Gothic.net itself; the site’s Who’s Who pages for Forrest Black and Amelia G fill in more details. A pair who have spent years inside this culture is the reason the portraits read as collaboration rather than collection.

The count is more than 150 creators, among them Romi Rain, Marica Hase and Ms Red X, who are named in the captions. The same pair previously made California Deathrock, a monograph of a scene photographed from the inside, so the habit of treating a subculture’s own people as the record is not new to them. The Alt Side applies it to a scene that rarely gets an archive.

Amelia G puts the thesis plainly in the release: “Every generation creates its own canon of icons, often outside traditional institutions that archive culture.” A canon needs a physical object to survive, and a hardcover is a sturdier one than a feed. The book is funded through a Kickstarter campaign which goes through the next couple of days.

I am not usually persuaded when a project calls its subjects cultural figures. Here the evidence is the clothing (and style), and it holds up.

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