A Scarecrow’s Charm – Halloween Makeup Tutorial

I generally don’t like scarecrows. I understand their use in both farming and horror, but it is the latter that truly gets my attention. I’m not afraid of them because of their stitching, or how they are often made to look worn-out, but because of the atmosphere they create around them.

Stand in front of a scarecrow at a crowded place and you’ll probably feel nothing, but be the only person in a deserted field with a scarecrow staring at you quietly from across the crops while the birds fly over you, looking for something to scavenge, and you’ll definitely understand the unease they can inspire with their presence.

That being said, something scary can be taken and transformed into something beautiful, and Niki Crow demonstrates this brilliantly by taking the concept of a scarecrow and turning it into something friendlier and glamorous, adding splashes of red to the look to bring a more vibrant and elegant quality to this Halloween style.

What is the best thing Niki Crow could be to start off 31 days of Halloween videos?! A Scare-Crow! Find out how to recreate this sexy scarecrow makeup tutorial! Perfect for Halloween or you can just watch the eye makeup tutorial for the perfect autumn eye look!! This look is easy and fast and you can do all of it with the stuff you already have in your makeup bag! Products Used :

* Covergirl TruBlend Matte Made Foundation in T40

* Anastasia Beverly Hills Concealer in 1.0

* Too Faced *New* Hangover RX 3-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray

* Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit in Light to Medium

* Tarte Pro Glow Palette

* Karity Blush Bomb in Coral Kamboom – Gorgeous

* Anastasia Beverly Hills DipBrow in Medium Brown

* Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil in 4

* Original Beauty Blender

* Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Palette – Shades – Eden , Blazing , Amber, and Celestial

* Dermablend Professional Loose Setting Powder

* Colourpop Cosmetics Creme Gel Liner in Swerve

* Urban Decay 24/7 Glide On Eye Pencil in Yeyo

* Anastasia Beverly Hills Waterproof Creme Color in Jet

* Lancome Monsieur Big Mascara

* Flutter Lashes in Pucker

* Kiss Strip Lash Adhesive

* Huda Beauty Lip Contour in Bombshell

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink in Pioneer

