Face Your Fears With Man Of Medan

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan is the first installment of the new horror series by Supermassive Games, and it tells the tale of a group of friends that go on a dive to uncover the secrets of a wrecked plane, only to have their adventure turn disturbing as they are led to what appears to be a ghost ship where unimaginable horrors await them. From here, the characters must work together and gather up all their courage if they plan on escaping that nightmarish place alive.

The game follows an interactive storytelling format, where you take control of a single character at a time and guide them through the story, which features several points where the narrative changes based on the choices you make with each character, as well as your successes and failures during the gameplay.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan is beautifully captivating with its tone and environment. It starts you with the “ordinary world” where nothing spooky or supernatural happens, leaving only the eerie feel of the unexpected, and it slowly builds up the disquieting elements from there, up to the point where there are true horrors being thrown to the characters, and the tension continues to mount as you help each of them get through their adventure to the best of your ability in the hopes of keeping everyone alive, or meeting whatever fate you decide for them within the story.

What story will you tell?

Related Posts: