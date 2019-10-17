Glamourous Ursula Halloween Makeup Tutorial

I must say, this Atleeeey makeup tutorial is one of the best ones I’ve ever seen. In it, she focuses on a character that I hadn’t even considered it was possible to make a makeup of, but Atleeeey does it with such a style and creative ability that it quickly became one of my favorites, and once you see the magic she creates with it, you too will pay closer attention to each step of the process so you can recreate this fantastic look for your next costume party.

The character that Atleeeey has decided to produce in this makeup tutorial is none other than the Sea Witch Ursula from The Little mermaid, and she works on it from scratch while showing you the various coloring and blending techniques that go into it, which do seem to require a fair bit of patience to get right because of all the details it brings together, but Atleeeey is so cool when explaining the method and so on-point with the approach she takes to every element of this Ursula makeup that she makes it look amazing and easy.

ASHTOBERFEST RETURNS SPOOKY SEASON IS HERE!!! Today’s look is from one of my favorite movies of all time, The Little Mermaid. I transformed myself into a modern Sea Witch, Ursula! I’m so excited for all of the Halloween looks I have for you this year!!

💖 FIND ME

• MERCH: http://Atleeeey.co

• INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/Atleeeey

• TWITTER: http://twitter.com/Atleeeey

• DEPOP: http://depop.com/Atleeeey

• FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/Atleeeey 🎃PRODUCTS I MENTIONED:

• Anastasia Beverly Hills Creme Color in Jet

• Anastasia Beverly Hills Moonchild Glowkit

• Sugarpill 2AM Eyeshadow

• Black and Grey Eyeshadows from the Strobe Cosmetics Creepy Cute Palette

• Urban Decay 24/7 Liner in Electric

• Makeup Forever Flash Palette

• BH Cosmetics Take Me Back To Brazil Palette

• FAB Body Paint in Purple

• NYX Epic Ink Liner

• Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Liner in Spandex

• Go Get Glitter Blue Glitter

• Milk Makeup Kush Mascara

• Rouge & Rogue Miss Fury + Slayer Lashes

• Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Sarafine

Related Posts: