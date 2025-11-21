Gothic Beauty 25 Year Reunion of Original Artists Calendar

The Gothic Beauty 25 Year Reunion of Original Artists calendar is a celebratory Kickstarter project created by Gothic Beauty, the long-running publisher behind Gothic Beauty Magazine and the Gothic Beauty Box. (Just for full transparency, I read Gothic Beauty as a baby bat and I sometimes write for Gothic Beauty these days.) This campaign marks a quarter-century of the magazine’s influence in the goth community, bringing together original artists and contributors to honor the publication’s legacy in a format that supporters can enjoy all year long. The project is currently 50% funded after its first day live on Kickstarter.

At its heart, the calendar celebrates the distinctive visual identity that has defined Gothic Beauty since its earliest issues. Fans of the magazine will immediately recognize the aesthetic sensibilities that helped shape a generation of alternative fashion, dark elegance, and subcultural creativity. The Kickstarter features imagery from past issues, magazine covers, Gothic Beauty Boxes, and related gothic merch such as curated makeup bundles, sticker packs, T-shirts, and limited-edition curios. These inclusions highlight the breadth of what Gothic Beauty has offered the scene: not just a magazine, but a cohesive cultural imprint that has supported artists, models, designers, and fans for decades. (I have a Gothic Beauty coffin curio case from Gothic Beauty Box 57, but I think this Kickstarter is the only way to get one of the last few.)

What makes this calendar especially meaningful is its reunion theme. By featuring original photographers, models, and fashion designers, including Kyle Cassidy, Forrest Black, Amelia G, Darenzia, Wednesday Mourning (from TV’s Oddities: San Francisco), Kynt Kaliber and Vyxsin (from TV’s The Amazing Race), Megan Massacre (from TV’s NY Ink), and Kambriel (who has dressed big deal horror writers), the project becomes more than a simple product. It’s a retrospective celebration of gothic style, media, and community history. Supporters aren’t just purchasing a calendar; they’re participating in a milestone moment for a beloved alternative institution.

This project resonates on several levels. First, it embodies the aesthetic richness that draws so many of us to the scene, in terms of romantic darkness, dramatic visuals, and a devotion to craft. Second, it acknowledges the deep sense of community that Gothic Beauty has cultivated. The magazine has long served as a hub where creators and fans converge, and this Kickstarter reinforces that legacy. Finally, the campaign offers Kickstarter exclusives and collectible add-ons perfect for collectors and connoisseurs of gothic media and fashion.

Altogether, the Gothic Beauty 25-year reunion calendar stands as both a tribute and a gift to the subculture. It honors its history, celebrates its artists, and gives fans a beautifully curated piece of gothic art to enjoy throughout the coming year.

