Marianne Episode III Recap

On this episode of Marianne, we start with Arnaud and Tonio fishing, and when Tonio goes to see if their traps have caught something, he is surrounded by dead animals that shouldn’t be there, just as the Renaissance story that Emma wrote in the previous episode said its character Lilian did to lure Marianne.

We then see the priest with the dog from episode one overlooking the ocean and the animals that have appeared near the rocks in the water, and he goes back to the church. Once there, he finds a woman waiting for confession, and the priest obliges by entering the confessional, but he doesn’t let her confess her sins, and instead he tells her that she doesn’t know what evil is. When he says this, we see a flashback of a hooded creature. After this, he asks the woman to leave and goes for his laptop, where he reads the new story that Emma wrote recently.

The story continues at Emma’s parent’s house, where we see Emma’s mother and recognize her as the woman who came out of the water at the end of the previous episode, and as Camille is leaving the house, she sees her and immediately goes to get Emma, who runs towards her mother but is ignored, as the woman still seems to be in a hypnotic state of some kind and just enters the house without saying anything and locks herself in a room.

Emma tries to open the door, unsuccessfully, and ends up calling Inspector Ronan for help. Emma’s mother then starts to say things about how Emma broke her love for her, stating that she has a talent to take beautiful things and break them. After that, Ronan asks Emma to leave and stays with the doctor to care for her mom, noticing Emma’s distraught at her mother’s comments.

Unable to deal with the events of the day, Emma goes to have drinks with Camille, and overdoes it. While they are there, Séby calls Emma to invite her and Camille over to his house for dinner, and when they arrive, Emma meets Sophie, Séby’s wife, and meets Hugo, their son, who is a fan, and in a good-natured gesture, she signs a book for him.

Here we can see she’s overwhelmed and too drunk to handle the fact that her plan to blow off some steam with Séby is now dead in the water, since he is happily married. Emma continues taking too much wine and, increasing the inappropriate behavior fueled by the alcohol, comes on to Séby, but he rejects her.

Sophie interrupts their interaction and tells Séby that their son Hugo is missing, and when they all go look for him a narration comes up, continuing the Renaissance story that Emma wrote at the end of the last episode. As this occurs, we see Hugo wearing a mask and walking somewhere with a group of children who are dragging ropes, while a melody of bells can be heard in the background.

Séby mentions a strange event about a group of cows committing suicide by jumping into the sea, which is something animals should be unable to do, and the scene cuts to the children, now singing the Marianne song at a playground.

As the search party for Hugo continues to drive through town, Emma gets an insight and directs them towards the old school by the lighthouse, and another piece of narration from Renaissance triggers, this one revealing that Lilian, the main character of that story, hung five children after drowning the animals, and when they arrive at the school, they see Hugo and four more children hanging and beginning to jolt from asphyxiation. When they see this, Camille and Sebastian rush to save the children, while Emma is stuck in the car and can’t get her seatbelt off, and when she finally manages to break free from the seatbelt, one of the children approaches her and gives her a hug.

Afterwards, Emma and Camille go back to the house, and Camille tells her that she is leaving. Emma tries to apologize for her behavior, but Camille doesn’t listen. Emma even tries to convince her to be her agent, just so she agrees to stay, but she refuses anyway and decides to leave Elden, arguing that everything that’s happening there doesn’t involve her.

In a desperate attempt, Emma insists Camille listens by telling her that what she writes comes true, and reveals that both the dead animals in the water and the children almost dying are her fault, because she wrote about it in her new story, but it is futile, since Camille doesn’t change her mind.

After Camille leaves, Emma enters her house and sees her mother resting on the couch, and finds a note from Inspector Ronan, telling Emma her mother is fine and that the doctor treated her wounds. She then stays watching over her mom, and we cut to a scene of Camille driving out of Elden.

As she drives away, Camille cries and later talks to her mother, who tells her to rest if she feels tired while driving, and Camille, after nodding off a couple times, finally decides to stop and sleep for a few hours.

Back at the house, Emma’s mother wakes her up, and Emma asks her if she remembers anything about what happened. Her mom tells her that she does remember her father being missing, and Inspector Ronan helping her.

They talk, and her mom mentions that she does remember everything she said to her, and that it felt good to say those things while possessed, even though it felt like she couldn’t control it coming out. They continue their interaction and her mom tells her that, no matter what happened between them, they still have a lot of time to spend together, hinting at forgiveness.

That’s when something happens that throws Emma off, as her mom starts saying a phrase about Marianne, which Emma completes, and asks her if she’s read it in her books. Her mom tells her that she doesn’t like her books and hasn’t read them, so and Emma gets up to look for one of the copies in the house and looks for a passage.

Later, Emma arrives at the church, and in a stealthy manner, takes some holy water, while a narration of the line from the book she took from her mother’s house plays in the background, explaining a possible exorcism against Marianne. Emma takes across as the narration continues giving details of the exorcism.

Immediately after Emma arms herself, we cut to Marianne, who’s at home putting together more of the cursed bags that we saw from Caroline and on Emma’s parent’s house. When she is done, the doorbell rings and Marianne seems happy to see Emma, who, after a brief word, swings the cross and hits her in the head.

We then cut to Camille as she wakes up and gets out of the car, and talks to Emma’s agent, who tells her she’s published a free story, which constitutes a breach of contract, and Camille reads the story, but we only get the voice over of the first part, where Lilian drowns the animals.

Back at the old lady’s house, Emma attempts an exorcism, using the words from her own book as a tied Marianne retaliates by speaking a different line from her book as well. Marianne then says that she released her mother because Emma completed the first deadline, and urges her to continue writing, telling her that she’ll release her father afterwards if she does.

Emma then takes the holy water while Marianne urges her to stop, or she’ll hurt more of her loved ones, but Emma ignores her, and speaking the same lines from the exorcism in her book, pours the water onto Marianne’s head, who screams out in pain as it burns her.

Emma continues her attack by pressing the cross to Marianne’s forehead, who cries out and bites her hand so she releases her, telling her that she is a killer, because she saw someone in danger and didn’t do anything, which is a line reveals a bit more of what happened fifteen years ago in Elden.

Marianne laughs, provoking Emma, and she retaliates by swinging the cross and hitting her across the face, causing her to faint. However, Maranne’s body begins to jolt and then she laughs, regaining consciousness almost immediately, and she proceeds to tell Emma that her games are futile, and that she’ll make her suffer for them, now that Emma has made her violent move against her. Emma then gets a call from Ronan, who tells her he’s found her father, and leaves the old lady’s house, but not before Emma threatens to punish her.

When Emma arrives at the hospital where her father is being taken care of, Ronan tells her the story of how he tracked down her father to an old laboratory where he was immobilized and surrounded by the flesh bags Marianne made.

Emma then leaves the hospital and goes see her mother, but when she arrives, she sees blood on the steps that lead up to the front door. She enters the house and sees scattered items and a pool of blood. It doesn’t take her long before she finds her mother dead after being attacked by someone. When she sees this, Emma breaks down and cries, and we see her fully immersed in the pain from her loss, until a sudden laughter coming from upstairs distracts her, and she goes to find out who made the noise.

At the top of the stairs, she sees a giggling Marianne, who’s covered in blood and holding the knife she used to kill Emma’s mother. Marianne tells her that she had promised to hurt her loved ones and laughs again.

In a fit of anger, Emma throws herself at Marianne and chokes her, but since that’s not her real body, Marianne encourages her to choke the old lady she’s possessing, telling her that if the body is not useful to her anymore, she’ll choose another one: the body of her father or one of her friends.

Here we cut back to Camille who is back at Emma’s parent’s house, and when she sees the blood on the steps, we come back to Emma choking Marianne, and Camille arrives just in time to see her die and tries to resuscitate her, but while she is giving her CPR, Camille is startled by a horrible vision and falls down the stairs. With this, Marianne leaves the old lady’s body in the form of a thin cloud of smoke coming from her mouth, possibly to possess someone else, but before we can see who she chooses, or if she selects anyone at all, the screen fades to black.

