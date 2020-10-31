Molten Essence – Halloween Makeup Tutorial

This tutorial by Witte Artistry brings a fiery theme for a scorching Halloween by producing effects that look like magma, and it even has areas where you can see hints of subtle white clouds on the rocks, indicating steam rising up from them, and of course, there are plenty of cracks all around that show the lava underneath her skin coming out. This is a nice detail because it gives the impression that the molten part comes from her core, and that this representation is not about a being that’s covered in lava, but one that’s entirely made from it.

I also like how the orange bits show varying degrees of intensity, with a darker color on the areas close to the molten rock, and glowing with a lighter shade around the middle to indicate that it is here where the major concentration of heat comes from, which seemingly threatens to melt the rocks around it until there’s nothing but the glowing lava effect all around.

All products used are listed below! Become this pretty fire spirit for halloween with this sfx makeup tutorial! I used body paint and a couple of cosmetics products to turn myself into a pretty fire fairy that kind of resembles te ka from Moana! Enjoy!

