Nursing Decay – Halloween Makeup Tutorial

I’ve been wanting to check out a zombie makeup tutorial, but I didn’t like the idea of one that showed rotting flesh that went too over the top with the special effects. I wanted to find something simple, yet so striking that would capture the essence of a zombie in the right way, without the need for expensive items added to it or too much hassle when creating it.

Needless to say, when I saw this fabulous concept by Danika Daisley, I knew that it was just what I’d been looking for, because the pop art approach to the undead style she works with allows for lots of color and nice visual effects, while also retaining a certain simplicity in its creation, since it focuses on visuals that bring forth the idea of a zombie that’s so rotten to the core you can actually see beneath her skin, all with the glorious cartoony style that pop art is famous for.

heres a quick 1 min clip, enjoy Danika

