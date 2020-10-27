The Mask Of Nightmares – Halloween Makeup Tutorial

The makeup look that MyWorldInShadows brings you in this occasion is amazing and beyond creepy, because she creates a mask that you can paint on for Halloween, and the way she does this style is pure nightmare fuel, as the final look does end up coming across like something that has escaped right out of hell to haunt you.

The way she achieves this marvelous look is by adding lots of shadows to the face art, which combine to create the effect of the floating disembodied mask, thanks to the deep-black paint she uses. The cracks she places all over the face help a lot with the creepy factor as well, because they show many fractures to make it look a bit deformed, creating that eerie style that you can’t get your eyes off, while you feel the hairs on your arm standing up as this mask flies towards you in the night to plague your dreams.

HALLOWEEN MAKEUP IDEAS – CREEPY MASK – 2019 – Here is my 2nd video for Makeup Ideas for Halloween. In this video you will learn how to draw a creepy mask!!! During this month of October I will be uploading new tutorials every Wednesday and Saturday!!!

