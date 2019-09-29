The Mystique Of Universal Beauty – Halloween Makeup Tutorial

When I opened my eyes on Halloween night, I found myself swimming in total darkness. I looked around, trying to find my way back, but I couldn’t even see my hands in front of my face, and as I cried out, I felt my words getting lost in the immense velvet nothingness that I was now inexplicably invading.

Then, a single ray of light shone in my direction and I turned to meet it, and the light of hundreds of stars suddenly lit my way, and I advanced until I saw the mirror sheen of a silver crescent moon that blinded me, and when I could once again look in its direction, two eyes had appeared under the moon and then I noticed a woman revealing herself through the veil of stars that she wore as makeup.

There were no songs but the ones the galaxies created with their movements, and she herself took a crystal crown from thin air and placed it upon her head, making the stars on her face shine with a brighter light when she did so, and all of us there bowed down to her as she floated above us, and in our insignificance in comparison, we vowed to serve her for eternity as we bore witness to the creation and crowning ceremony of the Queen of the Universe by SMLx0.

Hi guys! So I partnered with COVERGIRL for this year’s halloween tutorial to bring you guys this “Queen of the Universe” look. I was really inspired by this crystal crown & it’s super easy to do! I hope you like it! Happy Halloween!

· TruNaked Eyeshadow Palette in "Dazed" · Katy Kat Eyeliner Pencil in "Kitty WhisPURR" · Get In Line Liquid Eyeliner in "Black Crystal" · TruBlend Super Stunner Highlight Palette in "It's LIT" · LashBlast Volume Mascara in "Black" · Katy Kat Wink Lashes in "Fluffy Kat" · Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner in "Black Onyx" · Exhibitionist Lip Liner in "Plum Partner" · Exhibitionist Metallic Lipstick in "Don't Tell"

