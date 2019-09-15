The Perfection – An Unsettling Journey

–WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD–

The Perfection tells the story of Charlotte (Allison Williams) a former music prodigy who had to give up her musical career to take care of her sick mother, but when she finally passes away, Charlotte decides to get back to the world that she had to abandon, quickly discovering that it has left her behind, and now even boasts about Elizabeth (Logan Browning), another musician who has now taken the place that it seems should have been hers in the first place.

This is how The Perfection starts, and it quickly evolves from there, as it gradually turns into a unsettling story of revenge that presents a perturbing atmosphere from start to finish, giving you enough pieces of the puzzle so you can speculate about the overall motivations of the characters, while at the same time throwing revelations that shake what you believe to be a set reality within the world of the film, surprising you with new twists and turns that drive the narrative to more complex depths, as you witness Charlotte preparing the stage for her retaliation against a truly sick and twisted antagonist.

