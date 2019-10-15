Upturned Halloween Fright – Makeup Tutorial

I’m walking down the street on a cloudy night, so there’s not much light but the one that the few streetlamps that I pass provide. I’m cold and I want to get home quickly, as a strange sense of foreboding starts to creep up on me when I notice someone walking towards me on that same street that night.

I hope for a crowd or even just a few people near me, so I turn my head with a prayer on my lips, but there’s nothing there, and as I turn back to keep on moving, I see the woman walking closer, I see her eyes, but there’s something wrong with them, I notice her lips, but there’s something wrong about them as well: they are upside down, as if her head had been rolled a hundred and eighty degrees on her neck, and she still walks at me with the hint of a smile.

My body paralyzes and I close my eyes as I think about how great it would be to scare a friend in the same way during Halloween with this simple and impactful makeup effect that dope2111 has assembled for you.

If you are bored and want to have some fun with your friends, family this is what you have to do. It’s seriously so trippy since everything is upside down. Wish I could have down a really cool upside down backdrop to go with it. Ugh I thought about it after the video. Anways I did a look like this years ago but never filmed a tutorial. I noticed people were posting similar reversed looks recently so thought it was time to film and share. Hope you guys liked watching the process and also my familys reaction. They had no idea what I was doing a crazy look like this haha. Found the Artist from the Picture shown : https://www.instagram.com/a.lexisnexi… Friends in the video :

FoodwithSoy : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSF7…

Ducky Chang Products Used :

Elmers Washable glue

Motives Cosmetics Sculpt

Beauty Blender Teal

Nabla Cosmetics Concealer

Clinique Foundation

Hourglass Veil Powder

Rimmel london contour duo

LA girl Brow Pomade

Naked Cherry Palette

La Splash Eyeliner

Lily lashes

House of lashes glue

Too faced Tutti Frutti Blush

Wet n Wild Lip Color Beyonce Wig : Ebay

Hat : Too Faced Pr

Top : F21 Social Media:

