Dazzling New Year’s Eve Witchy Glam Makeup

Prepare for some glamour magic, because the amazing Jade The Libra is here to help you create another dazzling look with a tutorial of her Witchy Glam makeup that is presented as a style for New Year’s Eve, which makes it an elegant and perfect option to make a lasting impression during the holidays or at any other gothic event through the year.

This look is very creative and plays with both light and dark tones, with the eyes and lips being the features that attract the most attention, and Jade The Libra is careful to showcase every step in the creation of this magnificent style, giving you constant tips along the way to make the process easier to follow, while at the same time she ensures that you can perfectly recognize all the products she uses, giving you the opportunity to get the exact items featured on the tutorial to recreate what you see on the screen as flawlessly as possible.

Another element that’s great about this makeup design is that, while the main idea goes for a velvety black lipstick, Jade The Libra also shows you the versatility of the look by switching to a metallic turquoise, as well as a metallic red alternative for the lips, which allows you to choose the style you like the most to give that picture-perfect finish to your appearance.

Need a last minute NYE makeup idea? I got you, ghouls!! Hope you have a magical start to your new year, and thank you so much for hanging with me in 2018. Love you ghouls so freakin much!! Social Media Stuffs:

