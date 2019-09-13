Expert Lydia Deetz Makeup Tutorial

If you are looking for the perfect Halloween makeup, Jbunzie’s got you covered, because she has prepared an incredible Lydia Deetz makeup from Beetlejuice that you can recreate easily, because she doesn’t just show you exactly which products and colors you’ll need to use for it, but she also explains the whole process in a quick and easy to follow guide.

The most interesting part of how Jbunzie put together this great Lydia Deetz Makeup tutorial is how professional it ends up looking. It is so expertly done with the combination of colors that create a stylish effect that is so superbly blended together, that it doesn’t really look like a Halloween makeup at all, but something you could wear on your everyday life!

Happy Halloween! If you are looking for an easy last minute halloween costume or cosplay, Lydia from BeetleJuice is the way to go. Her makeup is easy to do and her costume is easy to find or DIY. If you enjoyed this costume transformation Subscribe! http://bit.ly/behindthebunzie Products Used:

Celebre HD Pro Foundation.

BH Cosmetics 88 Palette

Besame Cosmetics Red Velvet Lipstick.

Too Faced Highlighter. Follow me on socials!

INSTAGRAM

TWITTER

FACEBOOK

Related Posts: