Lady Thanos Halloween Might – Makeup Tutorial

I’m staring at a villain that’s so ruthless that the entire universe was in danger of being destroyed by her, and as I see her purple skin and the lines on her face that run down from her forehead all the way to her chin, I stop to gaze upon her eyes, where the wonders of countless galaxies seem to shine at me, and I realize how ignorant I am of what lies beyond my atmosphere, and I suddenly feel incredibly small compared to this impressive being in front of me.

Her presence is even more imposing because I can plainly see the Infinity Stones on her forehead, marking the culmination of her quest for might and knowledge, and I’m amazed at how she displays them proudly, unafraid to let the entirety of creation see just how strong she’s become.

All this, encompassed by how swiftly this Lady Thanos makeup was put together by Anna’s Beauty Secrets, makes it an amazing option for Halloween.

Happy ALMOST Halloween!! Yassss, My favorite time of the year! Welcome to my first Halloween Tutorial of 2018. Lady Thanos is slaying in all purple. I love how this look turned out. I think it’s a great spin on a villain that EVERYONE despises. I hope you like this video and you’re inspired to recreate it. Of course, leave your comments and requests down below. I have 2 more Halloween looks coming to you guys so stay tuned! Please subscribe! XOXO

_____________________________________________________ Products Used:

Smashbox Photofinish Lid Primer in Light

Makeup Geek shadows:

Wisteria

DayDreamer

BlackLight

Corrupt

Simply Marlena

Kylie Cosmetics The Purple Palette- Turning Violet & Amethyst

Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in ACDC & Spandex

(ACDC is discontinued- You can find dupes on Amazon!)

Mehron Makeup Paradise Face & Body Paint in Purple

LA Girl Gel Glide Eyeliner in Paradise Purple

Too Faced Peach Perfect Mattifying Setting Powder

Lunar Beauty Life’s a Drag Palette- Fishy

Nyx Ombre Blush in Sweet Spring

Coco Mink Lashes in Miami

Andrea Lashes in 53

Ciaté London Glitter Flip in Fortune

Stones/Jewels & Crown(Headband) from Michael’s Craft Store

Costume from Target

Wig from Party City Social Media:

