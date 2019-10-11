Soothing Glittery Elegance – Makeup Tutorial

This makeup tutorial by Alice Lockhart shows you how to create a very refined Dark Glitter Smokey Eye look with all the steps needed to achieve it, and she even shows you how much product she applies in every step, which allows you to have a better notion on how to recreate this look flawlessly.

The look works with a dark lipstick and smokey eyes that mix nicely with the touches of glitter, which is something I really appreciated, since it adds a splash of elegance to the look that’s perfect for a formal event or for everyday use, while it also allows for experimentation with different shades for the shiny finish if you are also feeling creative.

There’s a relaxing element is present here as well, with the background music and Alice Lockhart’s voice creating a soothing effect that makes you feel as if all your worries are melting away and you can better focus on the techniques that she is showing you throughout the tutorial.

One of my absolute favorite parts of being a content creator is playing around with lighting; as well as adding effects and music to my videos. I think this video just looks so beautiful and although the colors of the makeup products themselves are not super clear, i just wanted to do something artsy this time 🙂 lmk what u think. This is also the easiest glittery smokey eye ever!! SKIN

– Pur Love Your selfie foundation LN2

– Covergirl Undercover Concealer L001

– Rituel De Fille Inner Glow Crème Pigment

– Rituel De Fille Rare Light Crème Luminizer

– RCMA No Color Powder

– Mehron Cool Highlight Pro

– Lovecraft Beauty Blush Palette

– Urban Decay – “All Nighter” Setting Spray EYES

– NYX “alien”

– Profusion Pressed Glitter palette

– LAsplash “luna” glitter liner

– KADABRA D18 false eyelashes LIPS

– Lovecraft Beauty “Demetria” BRUSHES & TOOLS

– Kadabra Cult Brushes

– Hand mirror

– AOA Studio Microfiber Sponge 📱𝐅𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐎𝐖 𝐌𝐄 📱

