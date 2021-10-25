Vintage Halloween Makeup Tutorial

You know those old photos you sometimes see that have a strange feel about them, how the people in them seem to have left a part of their soul or essence embedded within the picture, so that when you see them frozen, you get a feel that they can actually reach through time and gaze at you through the photograph?

That’s a power that only a vintage photograph can have, and today, Julia Salvia is showing you how to recreate this gorgeous look that centers on a variation of the vintage style, embracing the black and white hue to go for a cooler idea that comes complete with a silvery sheen, which makes the style appear more spirited and crisp, while retaining that distinctive aura that those images always seem to preserve through the ages.

WELCOME WELCOME! WE’RE FINALLY HERE ANOTHER YEAR FOR MY #31DAYSOFHALLOWEEN !!!

sooo in the video i mentioned that this is day two.. WELL JK it’s day one 😊 hope you enjoy this one! 🔻FOLLOW ME!

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/juliasalvia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/glittahqueen

Tumblr: http://beautybyjulia.tumblr.com/

Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/beautybyjulia/

Beauty Instagram: http://instagram.com/beautybyjulia

Lifestyle Instagram: http://instagram.com/julia_salvia

Related Posts: