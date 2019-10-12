Traditional Halloween Carvings – Makeup Tutorial

It was a Halloween like any other when he entered his home and placed the grocery bags on the table. Then, he took a knife and the pumpkin he had bought to replace the one he had already carved for that day, but that had inexplicably disappeared from his home.

When he brought the knife closer to the pumpkin’s flesh to cut into it, the lights dimmed suddenly, and before him appeared something he never again hoped to see: Another pumpkin, exactly like the one he had lost, with the triangle nose and the jagged mouth that cut through the expertly shaded dark lines similar to the pumpkin he’d seen An Knook create with makeup that very morning, and that he had so diligently worked to recreate. The apparition took his hand and lowered the knife, and slowly shook her head saying no, but no words were uttered as she took the second pumpkin away for safekeeping.

In today’s video I’m showing you another halloween tutorial to give you all some inspiration. Today’s video is completely inspired by this girl:

I found her picture when I was scrolling through the hashtag halloween and I really loved the look she did.

I hope you all like how it turned out. Don't forget to give this video a thumbs up that would be really helpfull for my youtube channel. LOVE YOU ALL!! ♡ PRODUCTS USED

⇢ Orange paint from the Halloween store (Water based)

⇢ Black paint from the Halloween store (Water based)

⇢ Inglot kohl pencil in the waterline

⇢ theBalm Cosmetics Meet Matt(e) trimony eyeshadow palette

