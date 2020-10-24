Carvings Into Another Dimension – Halloween Makeup Tutorial

If you look into the eyes of the pumpkin in this makeup tutorial, you’ll notice that they don’t have the hollow look or the deep blackness you have come to know when you stare at a carved Halloween pumpkin. They don’t even show evident candles within that indicate that they are illuminating the way for some poor lost soul to find its way home.

Instead, this look brings a different style to the mouth and the eyes of this carved pumpkin makeup by Bee Luxury, and in them, you can see an effect that makes it appear as if you are staring at a window into another dimension, and one where you are gifted with a beautiful and hypnotizing sunset as you stare at how the pumpkin itself seems to be irradiated by an otherworldly light, and your eyes stay fixed on all the details it presents to you, drawing you deeper and deeper into that wondrous dimension that you can’t escape from, and are not sure you’d even want to once you step inside it.

