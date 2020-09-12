A Magical Union With The Forest – Makeup Tutorial

The Forest Witch makeup look that Maritza Alis creates borrows some elements of a skull style, in that you can see her teeth without skin, as well as her ribcage enhancing this look, showing dark spots in between the bones to give a three-dimensional finish to the body paint element.

The eyes, however, and the rest of the makeup on her face, have more vibrant tones that those of a skull, and this is where the Forest Witch part comes in, because her eyes are adorned by green and purple shades that match the tones on the flowers she’s painted all over her face and body, some of them even appearing tangled around the bones on her ribcage to show the notion that this character is one that’s so in tune with nature, and that she’s been a part of the forest for so long, that she’s allowed plants and flowers to grow freely, which further demonstrates her communion with nature through an enchanting visual representation.

Welcome to my entry to the 2019 NYX Cosmetics FACE Awards!! I had so much fun creating and filming this look, I hope you enjoy the look and video as much as I do! Good luck to all who entered the contest! Follow me

IG: maritza_alis

https://www.instagram.com/maritza_alis

