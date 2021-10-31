A Toothless Nightmare – Halloween Makeup Tutorial

We all know the tooth fairy as a benevolent magical being that comes in and takes fallen teeth in exchange for a gift, which is usually money, but what if this being was actually darker than that, and it was someone who comes into your room at night, silently creeping up on you as you sleep to take your teeth away? And not the ones you’ve lost, but the ones still attached to you because she doesn’t have any of he own.

This is the idea that this makeup tutorial by KlairedelysArt works with, where she doesn’t just show you the scary style she’s creating, but she accompanies every bit of the explanation she provides with the thought process that went into creating every aspect of this look, as well as the meaning she was going for behind each component that she adds to the character, which makes it feel more grounded, and increases its horror potential.

