Comic-Style Devilish Glamour – Makeup Tutorial
There are characters who aren’t born evil, and their villainous nature doesn’t stem from them making a deal with the devil, or having supernatural powers, but it instead comes from them straying from the path while they follow their innermost desires and cravings.
Such is the case of Cruella De Vil, who may have already sounded evil since the cradle, but who essentially is nothing more than an entitled rich lady willing to go to extremes to get what she wants, not caring who she hurts in the process.
For this reason, she is a great option for a dazzling Halloween costume, and Victoria Lyn has come up with a way to enhance all the glamour of the character with a twist that makes it seem that she has come out of a comic book to make our world her own, thanks to her masterful use of colors, highlights and outlines that create a pop art take on Cruella De Vil that is sure to turn some heads at your next Halloween event.
WATCH IN HD, Hello Everyone, Hope you are all enjoying my #Halloween 2018 Makeup Series “Victorias BOO-Tiful Halloween. Here I have created #disneys Villian #Cruella De Vil, in Pop Art! I hope you’re loving this years #halloween Makeup and #halloween Costumes. Please be sure to like my video and Let me know in the comments what you think! I’ll have more exciting videos coming ALL #October! Make sure you are subscribed and HIT THE BELL BUTTON FOR ALL MY NOTIFICATIONS!
Makeup Used:
Temptu Primer
Tarte Cosmetics Shape Tape
Ben Nye Super White setting Powder
Kat Von D Shade and Light Palette
Morphe 8C Cool Pro Blush Palette
Jeffree Star Cosmetics
24K Skin Frost Palette
Velour Liquid Lipstick – Redrum
Hank And Henry My Alter Ego Eye Kit
Madame Benjamin
Mac Shivering White Face Powder
Nyx Cosmetics Jumbo Pencil Black
Nyx Cosmetics Vivid Brights Liquid Liner Envy
Nyx Cosmetics That’s The Point Eyeliner – A bit edgy
Juvias Place Masquerade Palette
Natasha Denona Blackest Black Matte Shadow
Eye Kandy Cosmetics Pixie Stick Glitter
Benefit Cosmetics Bad Girl Bang Mascara
Costume:
Contact Lenses Solotica ” Copa Cabana” Rio Collection
Cruella Costume Dress
Black & White Wig
Long Black Gloves
Long Cigarette (I did make mine)
