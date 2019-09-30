Comic-Style Devilish Glamour – Makeup Tutorial

There are characters who aren’t born evil, and their villainous nature doesn’t stem from them making a deal with the devil, or having supernatural powers, but it instead comes from them straying from the path while they follow their innermost desires and cravings.

Such is the case of Cruella De Vil, who may have already sounded evil since the cradle, but who essentially is nothing more than an entitled rich lady willing to go to extremes to get what she wants, not caring who she hurts in the process.

For this reason, she is a great option for a dazzling Halloween costume, and Victoria Lyn has come up with a way to enhance all the glamour of the character with a twist that makes it seem that she has come out of a comic book to make our world her own, thanks to her masterful use of colors, highlights and outlines that create a pop art take on Cruella De Vil that is sure to turn some heads at your next Halloween event.

WATCH IN HD, Hello Everyone, Hope you are all enjoying my #Halloween 2018 Makeup Series “Victorias BOO-Tiful Halloween. Here I have created #disneys Villian #Cruella De Vil, in Pop Art! I hope you’re loving this years #halloween Makeup and #halloween Costumes. Please be sure to like my video and Let me know in the comments what you think! I’ll have more exciting videos coming ALL #October! Make sure you are subscribed and HIT THE BELL BUTTON FOR ALL MY NOTIFICATIONS! Makeup Used:

Temptu Primer

Tarte Cosmetics Shape Tape

Ben Nye Super White setting Powder

Kat Von D Shade and Light Palette

Morphe 8C Cool Pro Blush Palette

Jeffree Star Cosmetics

24K Skin Frost Palette

Velour Liquid Lipstick – Redrum

Hank And Henry My Alter Ego Eye Kit

Madame Benjamin

Mac Shivering White Face Powder

Nyx Cosmetics Jumbo Pencil Black

Nyx Cosmetics Vivid Brights Liquid Liner Envy

Nyx Cosmetics That’s The Point Eyeliner – A bit edgy

Juvias Place Masquerade Palette

Natasha Denona Blackest Black Matte Shadow

Eye Kandy Cosmetics Pixie Stick Glitter

Benefit Cosmetics Bad Girl Bang Mascara Costume:

Contact Lenses Solotica ” Copa Cabana” Rio Collection

Cruella Costume Dress

Black & White Wig

Long Black Gloves

Long Cigarette (I did make mine) I N S T A G R A M

