Enjoy A Cool Halloween – Makeup Tutorial

This tutorial by Jade Deacon gives you a great and simple concept on how to prepare something original and fun with this ice cream melting idea, and the best part of it is that she doesn’t just add the ice cream melting effect to her face, but she also includes some touches of body painting to make her skin look like an ice cream cone as well. It is creative, bold, colorful, and while it takes a break from the scary, it focuses on an interesting element that sometimes goes overlooked when choosing a Halloween costume: sweets.

Needless to say, the style allows you to stand out at your October parties if you wish to make a memorable entrance, and while the concept itself is not specifically done for Halloween, you can’t deny it presents a lot of elements that can work very well for the season.

Hey This is my Ice-cream makeup tutorial its my first youtube video so hope you like it and don’t forget to subscribe. Got my inspiration from the amazing Makeup by Nicole https://www.instagram.com/makeupp_byn… Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jadedeacon/… Product List:

Makeupforever flash color palette

Plouise eyeshadow palette

FXCosplay Fab paints (pink)

Go Get Glitter

For the Ice-Cream cone:

Model Magic from Art and Hobby Shop

