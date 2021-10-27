Regal Halloween Malevolence – Makeup Tutorial

There was once a ruthless and devious villain who betrayed his brother, the king, and used the trust of his own nephew against him to blame him for the evil deed, all in the name of clearing the board of all the pieces that stood in his way of becoming a king himself, imposing his rule with the cold heart and the determined mind of an evil chess player.

I’m sure you’ve already guessed that we’re talking about none other than Scar, the villain that left an early imprint on our minds because of his heinous acts, which makes him perfect as a Halloween look, and dope2111 has got a superb makeup tutorial to transform you into this evil usurper king, so be prepared to learn all you need to do to recreate this feline with a cartoon-like style that’s so true to the character that comes complete with a long wig that works as a dark mane, as well as cat ears to highlight the amazing regal look of this dreaded lion.

I turned myself into one of Disney’s most cunning and cruel Villian Scar. I feel like his look is so cool( Dark mane, Smokey brown eyes and distinctive scratch on his eye). Honestly, it’s so much more fun doing a villain looks cause I can go all out with the makeup. You can use face paint or just use regular makeup to create this look. If you’re nicely tanned then you might not even need the orange haha. Also, did you guys watched the Newest Lion King Movie?? Let me know how it was in the comments. Subscribe to Boxycharm : https://rebrand.ly/Promise-July Products Used :

Elemis Superfood Vital Veggie Mask

Butter London Natural Goddess Eyeshadow Palette

Luxie GAEA 3 Piece Brush Set

Alamar Cosmetics Mother of pearl gloss

Appeal Gel Liner Other Products :

Beauty blender

Bh Liquid Foundation

Pretty Vulgar gel liner

Makeup Revolution setting powder

Nyx Orange Blushes

Makeup Forever lighter orange

Makeup forever flash palette White

Wet n Wild Cream chunky Liner

La girl usa Gel liner

Urban Decay & Em Cosmetics Eye Liner

Sugarpill black liquid liner

House of Lashes Luxe Lashes Press on Black Nails

Black Lace Wig

Bright Green Contacts

