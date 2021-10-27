Regal Halloween Malevolence – Makeup Tutorial
There was once a ruthless and devious villain who betrayed his brother, the king, and used the trust of his own nephew against him to blame him for the evil deed, all in the name of clearing the board of all the pieces that stood in his way of becoming a king himself, imposing his rule with the cold heart and the determined mind of an evil chess player.
I’m sure you’ve already guessed that we’re talking about none other than Scar, the villain that left an early imprint on our minds because of his heinous acts, which makes him perfect as a Halloween look, and dope2111 has got a superb makeup tutorial to transform you into this evil usurper king, so be prepared to learn all you need to do to recreate this feline with a cartoon-like style that’s so true to the character that comes complete with a long wig that works as a dark mane, as well as cat ears to highlight the amazing regal look of this dreaded lion.
I turned myself into one of Disney’s most cunning and cruel Villian Scar. I feel like his look is so cool( Dark mane, Smokey brown eyes and distinctive scratch on his eye). Honestly, it’s so much more fun doing a villain looks cause I can go all out with the makeup. You can use face paint or just use regular makeup to create this look. If you’re nicely tanned then you might not even need the orange haha. Also, did you guys watched the Newest Lion King Movie?? Let me know how it was in the comments.
Products Used :
Elemis Superfood Vital Veggie Mask
Butter London Natural Goddess Eyeshadow Palette
Luxie GAEA 3 Piece Brush Set
Alamar Cosmetics Mother of pearl gloss
Appeal Gel Liner
Other Products :
Beauty blender
Bh Liquid Foundation
Pretty Vulgar gel liner
Makeup Revolution setting powder
Nyx Orange Blushes
Makeup Forever lighter orange
Makeup forever flash palette White
Wet n Wild Cream chunky Liner
La girl usa Gel liner
Urban Decay & Em Cosmetics Eye Liner
Sugarpill black liquid liner
House of Lashes Luxe Lashes
Press on Black Nails
Black Lace Wig
Bright Green Contacts
