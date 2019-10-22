Tears Of Horror – Halloween Makeup Tutorial

This tutorial is something truly special, because the transformation that Madalyn Cline goes through when creating this look of La Llorona is full of remarkable details that will have you running for your palettes so you can recreate it and have it more than ready for Halloween. I especially liked how you could see the creepiness of the character slowly build up before your eyes, not just because of the makeup, but because of the contacts that give the character a soulless look, and make it seem as if La Llorona was staring at you with the full coldness of hell in her gaze.

What makes this look work so well is the attention to the subtle features of the character, like how Madalyn Cline starts by letting some black makeup slightly smear across her face before she highlights it to create the effect of tears running down her face, which is something key in La Llorona’s appearance.

Something else that I was completely surprised by is the fact that she goes the extra mile with his makeup style and actually incorporates tooth lacquer and black paint on the tongue to produce a monstrous and decaying effect that comes to life incredibly well once the whole look is completed.

Heya Spooks!! For todays Halloween Makeup Tutorial I decided to turn myself into La Llorona– the spoopy moist queen😈👻

This look is actually really easy to do and is perfect for any spooky occasion

▶ 𝕋𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕖𝕣: @Madalyn_Cline https://twitter.com/madalyn_cline

