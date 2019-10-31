A Padded Visage – Halloween Makeup Tutorial

If you are looking for a unique and spooky style for Halloween, but all the classic creatures and monsters you can think of dressing up as aren’t doing the trick at all, then you are in luck, because Samaro has a makeup tutorial for you that will leave you wide-eyed with how terrific it is.

The style she creates on this Halloween makeup tutorial is simple but impactful, because she uses red lines and rigid collodion to give the impression of depth and padding to the skin, and then she proceeds to adorn the face with several different tones that give it the appearance of having a greater depth, and she further enhances the effect with adhesive gems in the areas where the lines intersect, making them look as if they were actual strings that were carefully applied to the face by a twisted being that wished to create a quilted ornament of pain.