A Padded Visage – Halloween Makeup Tutorial
If you are looking for a unique and spooky style for Halloween, but all the classic creatures and monsters you can think of dressing up as aren’t doing the trick at all, then you are in luck, because Samaro has a makeup tutorial for you that will leave you wide-eyed with how terrific it is.
The style she creates on this Halloween makeup tutorial is simple but impactful, because she uses red lines and rigid collodion to give the impression of depth and padding to the skin, and then she proceeds to adorn the face with several different tones that give it the appearance of having a greater depth, and she further enhances the effect with adhesive gems in the areas where the lines intersect, making them look as if they were actual strings that were carefully applied to the face by a twisted being that wished to create a quilted ornament of pain.
6/31
Quilted
Inspired by @maddisonpower.fx
Mac Cosmetics Chromagraphic Pencil “Basic Red”
Kryolan Collodium, Shimmering Event Foundation “Silver” and F/X Blood “Dark”
Nyx Cosmetics Jumbo Pencil “Cottage Cheese”
Maybelline Great Lash Mascara
Jeffree Star Cosmetics Velour Liquid Lipstick “Designer Blood”
Urban Decay Cosmetics Vice 2 Palette “Rewind” and Alice In Wonderland Palette “Chessboard”
Hobby Craft Adhesive Gems
Bella Hair Lashes
Social Media:
Related Posts:Posted by Ingram Draco on Thursday, October 31st, 2019. Filed under Lifestyle. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Tags: halloween, makeup, makeup tutorial, padded, quilted, Samaro, tutorial, visage
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.