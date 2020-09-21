Undead Unicorn – Makeup Tutorial

Unicorns are believed to be beautiful and pure magical creatures, which is why it is interesting to wonder what would occur if one of them happened to be tainted by the dark touch of a zombie, transforming that once majestic creature into one that hungers for brains, and has all the means to get them, as it can outrun any human with its four legs, and even has a horn on its head to charge forward viciously and make its job easier.

This Halloween concept is explored by Samaro in this makeup tutorial where she shows her Zombie Unocorn look. This is very interesting to see because the style mixes the rainbowy pastel colors you expect a unicorn to showcase wherever it goes, but it also adds the zombified look with sections where you can see rotten flesh drawn in, sharp teeth and even an eye that doesn’t show the same glow as the other, as if it too had been affected by darkness when this unicorn was brought back from the dead.

26/31 Zombie Unicorn Products used:

MorpheBrushes 35B Palette

Kryolan F/X Wax, F/X Blood “Dark” and Supracolor “R21” and “Purple”

Cameleon Paints

Glitter Stella Glitter

EldoraFalseEyelashes h168

Graftobian Glitter Gel “Blue” Social Media:

