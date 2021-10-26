Bewitching Serpent – Halloween Makeup Tutorial

I am pleasantly surprised by the mastery and realism of this Serpent look that Samaro shares with you for Halloween. The reason for this is that she actually makes it feel like you are looking at a snake when she is done with it, even adding the slightly slitted contact lenses that make her eyes look bigger with the green and yellow colors she has chosen for this style.

The effect that takes the cake, however, is how she adds the specific snake features on her face, because instead of going for an item that can help make the scaly sections appear super symmetric, she instead goes for an original design drawn by hand. With this, she can experiment and enhance the serpent look with how this grid changes sizes and shapes depending on what part of the face the lines are drawn on, achieving an exceptional effect that looks more natural and awe-inspiring.

Snake

Kat Von D Pastel Goth Palette “Star”, “Skull”, “Gloom”, “Dagger” and Shade + Light Palette Eye Palette “Shax”

Bobbi Brown Gel Liner “Caviar Ink”

Diamond FX Facepaint “Essential Black” Social Media:

