A Soothing Flame – Halloween Makeup Tutorial

The blue hue on the skin combines perfectly with the green color of the hair, and NsomniaksDream does a wonderful job of creating an effect on her skin as if she was being engulfed by blue flames, and the details that create them are so delicately drawn that they actually seem almost transparent, fading away, as if they were slowly rising from the embers of a mystical hearth.

The lines that create those mysterious flames give them the appearance of being gently dancing around in the night, softly drifting up and illuminating their surroundings with the most caressing and soothing light for all of those weary souls who have suffered the torments of a life in darkness to marvel at, showing them the way to a place where they can finally rest, and inviting them to ease their burdens by allowing them to let all their worries and painful memories consume completely in those flickering and everlasting blue flames.

Sometimes you just gotta have fun with your makeup and see where it goes, so I hope you guys enjoy this Blue Fire design! TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/nsomniaksdream

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nsomniaksdr…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NsomniaksDream

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NsomniaksDream/

Related Posts: