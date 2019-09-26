Joker Halloween Madness – Makeup Tutorial

I couldn’t deny the power of the dark elements before me as I witnessed the completion of Madeyewlook’s Joker makeup tutorial. I stared at the shiny effect on the lips and the messy makeup around the eyes and mouth that gave the impression that this particular character had been walking in the rain, perhaps trying to escape all manner of sadness within, letting the water gently wash it away with each droplet.

Afterwards, my speculative nature told me that it could just as easily be the opposite, and the fickle sanity that remained was the one that slipped away with a combination of rainwater and tears, leaving only the makeup smears as traces of its existence. Whatever the case, I knew I was in the presence of something extraordinary, a Halloween concept that I wouldn’t soon forget, as Madeyewlook showed the popular character with a compelling dynamism that you can’t help but admire, since the makeup alone lets you appreciate the dangerous nature and the charm that draws us to The Joker’s magnificent madness.

