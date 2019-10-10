Gothic.net News Horror Gothic Lifestyle Fiction Movies Books and Literature Dark TV VIP Horror Professionals Professional Writing Tips Links Gothic Forum

Sparkly Clown Halloween Makeup Tutorial

Thursday, October 10th, 2019

Clowns, they are a symbol of happiness and fun, but for many, they represent a deeply-rooted fear that not always can be explained, which is why they have become a popular option for Halloween costumes, since the versatility of the makeup and the enhanced proportions of their facial features allow for a wide array of expressions and emotions to be conveyed with visuals that, even with a concept as popular as a clown, can create something unique and unforgettable.

This is the case of the Comic Clown makeup that Ady Alonzo has created with a particularly festive take that initially made me think that she had drawn balloons on her face, to express a fun atmosphere, but upon closer observation, I noticed that what I mistook for hand-painted balloons were actually gems of various colors and sizes adorning key points of her makeup that gave a stylish feel to the ensemble, while at the same time maintaining the energy and distinction that a clown requires to become an effective Halloween option.

It is finally October and I am so excited to share this fun halloween look I created for you guys! All products will be listed down below! If you liked this tutorial Pleas give it a thumbs up! xoxoxo

Eyeshdow palette used : Morphe 35B Palette
Glue for Rhinestones : Spirit gum
Rhinestones from Michaels
Face Paint from the Halloween Store
Glitter : Michaels
NYX white Crayon to outline
Marc Jacobs Black liner to color
Lashes: Brand- Kiss (ULTA)
Stila Glitter for foil Lips

