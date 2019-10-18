Creepy Doll Tiffany Halloween Makeup Tutorial

Want something glamorous and memorable for Halloween?

Well, you are in luck, because Sydney Nicole is here with a gorgeous Bride of Chucky makeup tutorial that actually manages to create the doll-like finish this character demands because of its origin, and at the same time, it retains the intensity on the eyes that reminds you that you are not dealing with a harmless creature, but a devilish doll out to get you.

Needless to say, this look could quickly become a classic, as it is not only fantastic to look at, but with Sydney Nicole’s spot-on instructions, it is incredibly easy to recreate, so you’ll be able to sport this Tiffany look in all its scary, glamourous and timeless splendor for your next Halloween party, or maybe new year’s, or any other event that gives you an excuse to flourish this amazing style.

Barbie, eat your heart out 🔪 For the first day of Spooktober, I bring you one of our favorite goth ghouls: Tiffany from Bride of Chucky.

—–

Follow me on Instagram @voodoobarbiedoll

Follow me on Twitter @sydneynicolevbd

Check out my Facebook, too! Sydney’s Cosplay & SFX Makeup

—-

PRODUCT DETAILS: Face –

NYX Professional Makeup Pore Filler Primer

Kat Von D Beauty Lock-It Foundation and Shade + Light Contour Palette

Too Faced Born This Way Concealer

Huda Beauty Easy Bake Powder

Sigma Beauty Sculpt Contour Palette Eyes –

Urban Decay “Eden” Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer

Violet Voss Pro Palette

Kat Von D Beauty Basket Case Liner

Smashbox Super Fan Mascara Brows –

Elmer’s glue stick

Huda “Cupcake” Easy Bake Powder

NYX Professional Makeup Color Correcting Palette

Kat Von D Beauty Super Brow Pomade in “Dark Brown” Lips –

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in “Potion” and “Trust Issues” Paint –

Ben Nye MagiCake Paint in “Red”

Related Posts: