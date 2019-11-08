In The Tall Grass – An Eerie Excursion To The Unknown

Based on Stephen King and Joe Hill’s novel, In The Tall Grass tells the story of Becky (Laysla De Oliveira) and her brother Cal (Avery Whitted), who are on their way to San Diego, when Becky, who is pregnant, starts feeling sick, causing them to stop somewhere in the middle of their journey so she can rest for a bit.

While they are there, they hear a kid calling out to them from inside a field of grass, and since they can’t see him, and the kid is so desperate to get out of there, they decide to assist him, themselves entering the field to show him the way out.

When they enter, they discover, little by little, that the field they are now in is not an ordinary place, and that, for some reason, everyone who enters there is not only trapped there, but is also shifted around within the maze of overgrown grass.

As they look for a way out, they meet Tobin (Will Buie Jr.), the kid that led them there, his dad Ross (Patrick Wilson), his mother Natalie (Rachel Wilson), and even his dog, Freddy. All who are working to find each other, and a way out of the grassy maze.

This is where Travis (Harrison Gilbertson), Becky’s ex-boyfriend and father of her child, arrives at the field of grass a couple of months after Becky and her brother disappeared, and goes into the maze to find them, only to slowly discover that he is now trapped there as well.

Upon his arrival, we learn that the field seems to be a place where time doesn’t really matter, as events from the past, present and future all seem to happen at the same time and out of sequence, and the characters must team up to find a way to both survive, and to get out of that place in one piece.

It is clear that there’s a mysterious force at play, and while the story progresses and it gives you more hints about possible outcomes and solutions, you try to piece everything together, only to realize you have some clues to speculate on certain results of the story, but you don’t really know how they all tie together yet, so you continue immersed in the tale.

In The Tall Grass brings you an amazing feeling because, while your mind tries to solve the puzzle, you realize that every time you get a piece of information that answers a question, the endgame of how they’ll escape the maze is yet to be solved, and you have no clues as to how they’ll make that happen, and you have to sit back and let the narrative continue to guide you through this adventure until it ends, which feels like seeing the winning hand of a highly skilled poker player when the story reaches its conclusion.

Some places have a mind of their own.

Related Posts: