A Cracked Visage – Makeup Tutorial
The effect that dope2111 manages to create on this Cracked makeup tutorial is incredible, because it really does look like her face is made of porcelain or a similar material and has been freeze-framed as it is about to shatter all over the place, and the overall 3D idea is easier to achieve than I initially imagined.
The base makeup on this style goes for a natural look that doesn’t distract from the details you will be adding on top of it, which dope2111 mainly does with black lines and spaces with white highlights to give each area a three-dimensional look that comes together beautifully with the added bits that give an added punch to the illusion that your face is coming apart.
For the three-D look from this makeup, you require some external elements, but even those add-ons are easy to put together, because all you really need is a latex piece you can cut and paint over with the same makeup you used on your face, then stick it to the black parts of the makeup and it creates the magical broken appearance.
This a great last-Minute Halloween Makeup Video or anyone. I wanted to do something easy but super crazy looking. You basically need a Black Liner and White liner to pull this off. I was also excited to try the popular blue Microfiber sponge. Juno & Co Website : http://smarturl.it/PROMISEJUNO
Social Media
Products Used:
Juno & Co Velvet & Fusion Sponge
Jouer Liquid Foundation
Washable Elmers Glue
Hourglass Veil Setting Powder
Ben Nye Cake Eyeliner
Colourpop White Cream Liner
Benefit Contour Brow Pro
Mac Contour Powder
Too Faced Tutti Frutti Pineapple Palette
Makeup Revolution Liquid Liner
Thrive Causemetics
La Girl Usa Lip Liner
House of Lashes Lash Glue & Lashes
Latex Face Mask skin (Can use paper too)
Thanks for Watching!!!
Related Posts:
Tags: 3D, broken, cracked, dope2111, makeup, makeup tutorial, makeuptutorial, shattered, three-dimensional, tutorial, visage
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.