A Cursed Stare – Halloween Makeup Tutorial

If you want to celebrate Halloween with a touch of Greek mythology, then this makeup tutorial by Jessica Rose is exactly what you need, because, in it, she takes you through the process of turning yourself into Medusa, the ancient monster who had hundreds of snakes instead of hair and who could turn to stone anyone who dared look at her in the eye.

The look adds lots of green tints across the face and a variety of snake-like elements to the ensemble. The most notable ones are the crown that shows many serpents on it, and a snake that slithers across the mouth which shows an amazing level of detail and texturing to make it seem like a real creature who’s simply protecting its queen.

On the whole, this look is an extraordinary idea that’s guaranteed to make you stand out at your next Halloween party, just keep in mind that, if you choose to go with it, some people may not want to maintain eye contact with you to avoid becoming statues.

MEDUSA / SNAKE MAKEUP TUTORIAL PRODUCTS USED: * Blistex Lip Balm

* Maybelline

* Wet n Wild Photo Focus Concealer

* Maybelline Fit Me Pressed Powder

* Freedom Pro Contour Kit – medium 02

* Benefit High Beam

* e.l.f Cosmetics Heart Defenser Highlighter – Coffee n Cream

* Fishnet Hair Net

* Jeffree Star Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick – Crocodile Tears

* Makeup Geek Eyeshadow –

* Makeup Geek Eyeshadow – Enchanted Forest

* Makeup Geek Eyeshadow –

* Makeup Geek Eyeshadow – Shimma Shimma

* Makeup Geek Eyeshadow –

* PS Glitter Eyeshadow –

* Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade – Dark Brown

* Paris Memories Liquid Eyeliner – Dark Brown

* MAC Lipliner – Stripdown

* MAC Eyeshadow – Chrome Yellow

* CAMO EYES Contact Lenses – Block Yellow

* YSL Volume Effect Mascara

* Jess Wright Beauty Eyelashes – DIY Snake Headband * Plastic Headband

* Hot Blue Sticks & Glue Gun

* Black Ribbon

* Black Gel Eyeliner

* Barry M Dazzle Dust –

* Gold Liquid Lipstick (Snake Eyes) CONTACT ME:

