A Snake And Its Charms – Spooky Makeup Tutorial

What is interesting about this versatile Snake Queen style is that you can actually look rather stately and snakelike with all the details that shivonmakeupbiz adds to the makeup, like the scales on the sides of the face that are gently drawn and have a soft finish to them that helps retain an elegant aura and makes this Snake Queen look like she’s just transformed into a human and has decided that she enjoys her newfound style better.

You can also dispense with the scaly bits if you prefer, and simply go for the basic look that showcases the dark lips and the combination of the green black and yellow on the eyes to still wear a deeply glamorous and interesting look that would go perfectly to show some style, not only during a Halloween party, but during any other event where you want to express your sophisticated side in a more original way.

Sssssssso nicceeee to ssssseee you on my channel 🐍For my next addition in my halloween makeup tutorial series of 2019 is this medusa inspired/snake queen halloween look! Why not make every look a queen hey? 👑

