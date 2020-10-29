A Malevolent Symbiosis – Halloween Makeup Tutorial

Normally, villains are threatening because they are the antithesis of the hero, they are their exact opposite, reflecting their flaws back at them, and the heroes must battle their own demons before they are able to stand tall and fight those evildoers.

However, there’s one very famous character that, to me, is the ultimate villain, because he is not really an opposite of the hero, but the embodiment of what the hero could be if he managed to unlock his true potential. He’s got the same powers as the good guy, but everything he does is enhanced, so his speed, strength and even smarts are unmatched, because he is a darker version of the hero who knows all his secrets and weak points, none of which he shares. I am talking, of course, about Venom.

That’s why I loved this makeup tutorial, because in it, Roxxsaurus shows you how to look like the ultimate villain for your next Halloween party, with a style that lets you see the monster smiling at you with that threatening grin of his, while the symbiote moves away from your face just enough for your human side to peek through before it is time to strike.

Today's video is a Halloween makeup tutorial for 2019! I created a look inspired by Venom, this took a little while to create but it's definitely an easy halloween makeup look to recreate!

