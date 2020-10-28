An Impressive Cybernetic Organism – Halloween Makeup Tutorial

I’ve always been fascinated with the Terminator movies, so naturally, when I saw that World of BeautyCraft was making a makeup tutorial to show you how to transform yourself into a cyborg from the future, I couldn’t resist it, because the effect she creates is very well done, and it requires no props whatsoever to make it look awesome.

The idea focuses on those scenes where the Terminator, or in this case, Terminatrix, has already done battle while she struggles to complete her mission. This has caused the living tissue that her metal skeleton was covered with in order to allow her to travel through time to already show some damage, so you can see most of the untouched human face, but the metal underneath has begun to unravel where she has sustained wounds, giving her a more badass look as she continues fighting, becoming more resilient, and getting closer to accomplishing her mission.

SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW VIDEOS EVERY MONDAY & THURSDAY: https://bit.ly/2ztDAQk ● In this video I'm continuing my Halloween series 2019 with a Terminator makeup tutorial, because of the new Terminator: Dark Fate movie!

Revolution SFX Ultimate Face Paint Palette – Grey & Light Grey https://bit.ly/2Q8IdZ9

Kiko Water Eyeshadow – 229 https://bit.ly/2X2R7Jc

NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil – Black Bean https://bit.ly/2NWmiBT

Ucanbe Changeable Fantasy Palette – Black https://bit.ly/2p9F40c

Kiko Definition Waterproof Eyeliner https://bit.ly/2rrD1Fn

Handaiyan Liquid Eyeliner – White https://bit.ly/2pY1DFm

NYX Highlight & Contour Pro Palette https://bit.ly/2X1rCYy

PaintGlow Fake Blood Gel https://amzn.to/33C7HC7

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WBeautycraft

Facebook: https://facebook.com/World-of-BeautyC… ——————————————————————————————–

