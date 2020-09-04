Freshly Turned Vampire – Spooky Makeup Tutorial

You can follow along in this spooky makeup tutorial to learn how to transform into Lucy Westenra as she looks after she is bitten a second time by Dracula, effectively transforming her into a vampire for good so she can prey on those who once loved her, and feast on the blood of every creature she can find while her former friends now search for a way to vanquish her, and the evil that brought her back into the world.

A pale-white skin and a mouth that is left with a natural color adorn this look, with almost no makeup added to the lips but the blood Leigh Dickson Artistry smears on the fangs and tongue to make it look like the vampire has just fed, leaving the face with sunken effects on the cheeks to give it the impression that she’s a corpse that came back to life as a creature of the night thanks to an ancient power.

Francis Ford Coppola’s Lucy Westenra from Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the horror movie classic! Thank you so much for watching!

xoxo

LIFESTYLE INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/leighextra PRODUCTS USED – MAC Cosmetics Full Coverage Foundation in White

Rituel De Fille Creme Colour in Eclipse

MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder in Shivering White

Lunatick Cosmetic Labs Contour Palette

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Eyeshadow in Silver Sky

Pat McGrath Labs Dark Matter Pigment

Marc Jacobs Gel Crayon in Blacquer

Nars Climax Mascara

Scarecrow Custom Fangs

– Ben Nye Stage Blood

