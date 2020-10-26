Interstellar Enchantment – Halloween Makeup Tutorial

In this magical makeup tutorial by Izza Cosmos, she shows you how to recreate the look of an Alien Witch that has travelled many years through space, and maybe even time, to come visit our planet. The style shows a certain air of elegance and confidence while at the same time it holds a witchy quality about it that’s enhanced by the cosmic elements she’s added to the look, such as the half-moon on her forehead, the shiny gems that rest around her eyes like little satellites, and the line on her face that aims to reveal the depths of the cosmos, and with it, perhaps indicate the full extent of her power.

The look is completed with a crown atop her light purple hair, a stardust glitter on her forehead and a myriad of gems on her neck that appear to shine with the intensity of the purest of interstellar magicks you have ever seen in your earthly existence.

In honor of my favorite witchy holiday Samhain coming up, watch me transform into my true form ~ an ALIEN WITCH. Hope this video gives you some inspiration for a cosmic Halloween look! The makeup I used is all mentioned in the video. ♥️ Thanks for watching! Love you! ♥️ 👽FOLLOW ME: https://instagram.com/chroniccosmic/

