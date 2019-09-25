Marianne Episode II Recap

The second episode of Marianne starts right where we left off, with Camille walking downstairs looking for Emma, who had previously gone after her parents to the woods. The alarm ceases to beep, and Camille is startled by the phone, and as she walks barefoot, a shadow stretches to grab her.

Camille speaks with a man from the alarm system company who tells her to close all doors and windows, and when she does, he asks her to turn around and tells her to check the living room. Camille turns and tells him that there’s nobody there, to which the man replies that she should look closer because he is there with her, and asks if she can see him, then we see Camille reaching into a dark area of the room where we can see Marianne standing staring at her, before Emma arrives and releases Camille from this creepy moment.

In the morning, Camille and Emma talk together about her parents and the possible reasons for their strange behavior, and Emma concludes that Caroline’s mother must have poisoned them or something. As they are chatting, a man arrives to where they are and greets them before introducing himself as Inspector Ronan, who’s there to investigate the disappearance of her parents. Emma tells him that Caroline threatened them and he should check her house, and he finds a bag like the one Caroline gave Emma on the previous episode, which is now revealed is exactly the same as the ones that appeared in Emma’s books, used by Marianne.

The inspector asks her to sign a few books for him, and Emma tells him that she’ll dedicate them personally if she investigates Caroline’s family. He agrees and tells them that they have to wait inside the house while he investigates, to stay out of trouble.

Next, we see Caroline’s mother, or Mairanne, from the looks of it, as she leaves her house and there’s a bell chime after which she walks across the street, revealing that Emma and Camille were following her, waiting for her to leave the house so they can break in and investigate on their own. During this sequence there’s a bit of a funny moment where they are trying to jump over a fence and Emma bumps against it while trying to do parkour, hen Caroline caries her and she clumsily falls over on the other side.

Inside the hose, Emma starts to investigate. She hears the old lady’s crow and goes to the door where she hears the noise, but it is closed, the cawing then comes from another room, and Emma looks around, nervous. Immediately after, Emma continues to explore the house and sees the old lady’s books in the living room, where the crow waits in its cage.

Emma notices a strange box and takes out a framed picture of Caroline from it, who’s depicted hanging, and then she looks at another picture of what appears to be a family. It is here that the sensation of danger comes back, as in the reflection of this second picture, Emma sees a shape that quickly approaches and startles her, but when she turns around to face it behind her, there’s nothing there. The moment of tension is released by Camille, who asks Emma to let her into the house through the window.

Now together inside the house, the writer and her assistant go back to check the closed door, and they try to see what’s inside, but the only thing they discover it’s that it smells bad, and then a thud startles them. There’s someone on the other side, and the doorknob starts to turn, but it doesn’t open. Then the old lady appears, standing behind them, and she asks them if they want to see what’s in that room. She lets them know that the only thing in that room are teeth and cats. After saying this, she walks away from them, leaving them alone.

The thuds on the door continue, and the old lady comes back with a knife and starts to cut her arm, telling Emma that she’ll accuse them for hurting her, unless she writes for her again, and then she promises that everything will be fine, and if Emma doesn’t write, then she’ll never live her alone.

Cut to Inspector Ronan who’s driving across town with one of the books that Emma signed for him, where she tells him to investigate the case of her parent’s disappearance for her, that he is her Lizzie now, and he should do his work if he wants to get a real dedication in her next book.

Ronan arrives at a store for esoteric items and asks the advice of the shopkeeper about the bag he previously found. The owner acts terrified from the second he sees it.

They talk about what that is, and the shopkeeper explains it’s a witchcraft item, but more dangerous than anything he sells. He tells the inspector that it’s a marker that makes people vulnerable to dangerous spells.

Satisfied with the information for the moment, the inspector turns to leave, and asks if he can take an artefact called a “Jailer of Demons”, but the shopkeeper tells hm it won’t work, since Emma has already been cursed.

We come back to Emma walking near the ocean, and she sits down on a wrecked boat with some carvings on it, all safe, and she drinks a beer while looking at the water. Aurora, a friend from Emma’s past arrives and Emma asks her if she is still mad at her for the lighthouse, but it is still not revealed what happened there.

The two friends continue a brief conversation where they catch up, before Aurora talks about Caroline’s mom, and asks Emma if she’ll attend the funeral. Emma says no, and Aurora leaves.

In the next scene, Emma is looking at Camille talking on the phone and pacing back and forth in front of her, when suddenly she doesn’t come back into her field of view, and all the lights go off, leaving Emma alone in the dark. In this strange nightmarish sequence, yes, this episode also has a great one here, Emma looks at the glass she’s holding and discovers hair, nails and teeth in her water. After she discovers this, she hears a whisper callin her name, and follows it, only to find her parents bent on the floor. Her parents ask her to write once more, and tell her that Marianne will hurt people if she doesn’t, but Emma discloses that she can’t continue with her stories, since the main character Lizzie Larck, was killed in her last novel.

Here, Emma notices a hooded figure in the room who quickly comes after her, and when she turns around to flee form it, she finds her father standing right in front of her, and once again he tells her to write.

Emma is then found looking into a hole in the woods, where she can hear Marianne’s song and sees the old lady there, telling her she is there for her, asks her to write once more, and then stabs her in the eye, causing the scene to cut to an ocean with a red filter over it, spooky stuff.

In the next scene, we see a kid poking a dead bird, and old lady arrives and yells at the kid with a strange voice, slightly monstrous, that asks him if he killed it. After the kid answers that he didn’t, Caroline’s mom tells him that he’ll also end up dead one day, and in a strange moment, she spits into the dead crows eye, and then gets back in her car. When she gets in and we see the inside, we find that Emma is in the back seat, and tells her to release her parents.

Caroline’s mother then drives the car towards a church, where a group of people are waiting, and they all stand when they see them arrive. Emma quickly realizes that they have Caroline’s body there, and both se and the old lady walk to see the dead body in her casket.

The old lady smiles when she sees Caroline’s dead body, and everyone is silent as this moment occurs. Emma can’t take the view of her old friend being there, and turns around, noticing that there seem to be fewer people now, which is treated as a sort of quick flashback to how she’d seen that same church sometime in the past. The people then come back into Emma’s view, and Caroline’s mom spits on her forehead.

After the disconcerting church scene, we see Emma once again at the boat near the water, and Aurora arrives with more friends to see her. This is a moment that I really enjoyed because it is calm, and it almost makes you forget that you are watching a horror show.

In this scene we are introduced to Emma’s old group of friends, and they all drink together as Camille joins in later. One of the friends Nono, who immediately felt attracted to Camille, tells her about an article that Emma wrote about mothers, but Emma asks her to promise not to read this.

The calming scene continues as the friends drink and party together, and you get the strange feeling that they are letting you rest for the horrors to prepare you to the ones that’ll take you by surprise later.

It is here where everyone leaves, and one of the men from the group drives Emma back home. When she arrives, we see Camille reading the article she promised to stay away from, and Emma confronts her about it, visibly upset, and goes to another room after yelling at her and calling her a liar. While in her room, Emma starts to vent her frustration by kicking the furniture and there are flashbacks to all the characters that have asked her to write, and her parents before they got lost in the woods. Distraught, she takes out her laptop, opens it up, and prepares a blank page.

You know what’s coming here, the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Emma writes “Renaissance” at the top of the page and begins telling a new story, and while she writes it, a narration takes over, taking us over the words that Emma is putting on the page, finally giving into Marianne’s request to write.

As the new story is narrated, we see a smiling Marianne starting to levitate, and the narrator tells the story of Lizzie’s revival so she can once again fight Marianne. As these words are spoken, we see a woman walking alone, with wounds and carvings like the ones we’ve previously seen on Marianne’s victims, and as the camera reveals the woman’s face, the screen fades to black.

Related Posts: