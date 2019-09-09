Marianne – First Impressions

From the minds of Samuel Bodin and Quoc Dang Tran, Marianne is an upcoming Netflix exclusive series that is scheduled to release on September 13th, 2019.

This new horror show tells the tale of a young novelist who discovers that the horrors she has written about in her books have actually now seeped into the real world, and from the looks of it, she now must find a way to fight back against her own creations before they destroy her and everyone else.

It is exciting to get a taste of all the elements present throughout Marianne, which include an unnerving tone, a well-constructed horror setting and even some scenes where you get a glimpse of the monsters that will be featured on the show, all of which look terrifying and compelling, and with the best part of it all being that this series is entirely spoken in French, you get to be spooked while listening to one of the most beautiful languages in the world.

We’ll keep you posted on recaps for every bone-chilling episode of Marianne as soon as they come out, so stay tuned for more.

